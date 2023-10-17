Three arrested after disturbance in Grimsby parking lot

Niagara Police say three people have been arrested following a violent disturbance in Grimsby.

It happened Sunday afternoon just after 12:30 in the back parking lot of the Giant Tiger store on Main Street West near Mountain Street.

Police say they arrived to find a 37-year-old Brantford man with injuries, which are believed to be caused by an edged weapon.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived, and he was transported to an out-of-region hospital for further care of serious, possibly life-altering injuries.

Police believe the disturbance started when the 37-year-old arrived at the parking lot and damaged a small business.

When he was approached by a man in his 70s, the Brantford man allegedly struck the senior.

Two men from the small business intervened, and the Brantford man was hurt.

The two men, who intervened, are now facing charges.

The 37-year-old Brantford man, who remains in hospital in police custody, has been arrested and charged with Mischief Under $5000, Assault, and Utter Death Threats.

A 39-year-old man from St. Catharines and the 44-year-old man from Grimsby have each been arrested and charged with

Aggravated Assault.

They have been released from police custody with future court dates.

The Victims Bill of Rights prohibits police from identifying victims of crime, so no names have been released.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed it is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009528.