Three arrested after man was shot with pellet gun and beaten in Niagara Falls

Three arrests have been made after a man was beaten and shot with a pellet gun in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a home in the area of Ottawa Avenue and McRae Street yesterday morning at 6:30.

It's believed that people inside the home were confronted by three men.

A man in his 30's was beaten and shot with a pellet gun.

The suspects, who were armed with a club and two replica firearms, fled before police arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and then released.

Officers, acting on a tip, arrested three suspects at a home in the area of Ker Street and Franklin Avenue.

30 year old Kody Chris Mounsey of Niagara Falls, 30 year old Paul Chris Graham of Niagara Falls, and 21 year old Shae O'neal Wolfe of Hamilton are all facing charges.

Mounsey and Graham were held in custody to attend a video bail hearing on December 3, 2020, at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse n St. Catharines.

Wolfe was released from custody on a Form 10 Undertaking with a future court date of February 10, 2020, at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse.