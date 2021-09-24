Three arrested at Peace Bridge after gun and drugs allegedly found in minivan

Three people have been arrested after trying to cross the Peace Bridge into Fort Erie last night.

Niagara officers were called to the bridge by members of the Canada Border Services Agency after 3 individuals had been arrested after their van was pulled over.

Police say two men and a woman tried to cross the border in a minivan at 11 pm when they were sent for a further investigation a gun, two imitation firearms and suspected drugs were discovered.

34 yr old Matthew Brian Mailhot of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm knowing it's not authorized, Unauthorized importation of a prohibited firearm knowing it's not authorized, Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm knowing it's not authorized, Possess schedule I substance (fentanyl) and two counts of fail to comply.

45 yr old Courtney Alford Reid of Hamilton has been arrested and charged with Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm knowing it's not authorized, Unauthorized importation of a prohibited firearm knowing it's not authorized, Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm knowing it's not authorized, and two counts of fail to comply.

38 yr old Kristy Fisher of Hamilton has been arrested and charged with the same offences as Reid, except for the failure to comply.

The accused are being held in custody to attend a video bail hearing in St. Catharines on September 27, 2021.

The route and movement of the van prior to presenting for entry into Canada remain part of the ongoing investigation.