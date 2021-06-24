Three arrests made as part of investigation into illegal drug sales in St. Catharines

Three people from St. Catharines have been arrested as part of the latest investigation into drug sales in the city.

Niagara Regional Police detectives have been looking into a home in the Edith Street and Chetwood Street area since April and were able to identify three suspects.

Yesterday afternoon the trio was arrested just before 3 p.m.

During the arrest, officers found $1,730 believed to be the profit of drug sales.

A search warrant was then executed at the home, leading to the discovery of 8.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 46 dilaudid 8 mg pills, 42 dilaudid 4 mg pills, 470 full unknown white pills, and 39.5 half unknown white pills. The estimate value on the street is $6,000.

Officers also uncovered three bicycles they believe were stolen.

The NRP have arrested and charged:

18 year old Jan William Altorf

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Crystal Meth) for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Hydromorphone) for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

53 year old Shelley Lynn Guay

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Crystal Meth) for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Hydromorphone) for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Fail to comply with Undertaking

60 year old Geoffery Bruce Sutherland