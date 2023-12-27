Three arrests made during weekend festive R.I.D.E. campaign

Niagara officers made three arrests during a festive weekend R.I.D.E program.

On Friday, December 22nd, Niagara officers conducted R.I.D.E. spot checks in Fort Erie and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Throughout the night, officers stopped around 420 vehicles and asked if any of the drivers had consumed any alcohol or drugs earlier in the evening.

In total, 10 drivers had to provide a sample of their breath.

One driver was arrested for Impaired Operation, while two other drivers were arrested for Exceeding Breath Alcohol Concentration.

One other driver provided a sample and had their licence suspended for three days.

The NRPS remains committed to reducing impaired driving offences through enforcement programs like R.I.D.E.

Impaired driving is still the leading criminal offence causing death in Canada.