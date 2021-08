If you're looking to cool off at the beach in Niagara, three are posted as unsafe to swim.

Waverly Beach in Fort Erie is posted as unsafe due to algae, while Long Beach in Wainfleet is listed for E.coli.

Queen's Royal Beach in Niagara-on-the-Lake is posted for safety concerns.

Niagara Public Health tests water quality at 19 beaches across the region and posts the results on its website.