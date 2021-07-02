Three beaches posted unsafe to swim in Niagara

Three beaches are considered 'unsafe' to swim in Niagara.

Public Health reporting that as of 2 p.m. Waverly Beach in Fort Erie, and Reebs Bay in Wainfleet are unsafe to swim due to algae.

In Lincoln, Charles Daley Park Beach is posted as 'closed' after water tested positive for blue-green algae. Click here to find out more.

