Three beaches unsafe to swim heading into long weekend

Three of Niagara's beaches are listed as unsafe to swim this holiday weekend.

Queen's Royal beach in Niagara-on-the-Lake and Crescent Beach and Waverly beaches in Fort Erie are listed as unsafe due to high levels of ecoli.

All the other beaches tested by the region are listed as safe for swimming as of 5pm on Friday.

For up to date testing visit https://www.niagararegion.ca/living/water/beaches/default.aspx