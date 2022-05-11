Three Black NDP election candidates call for Lecce to withdraw over 'slave auction'

Three Black NDP election candidates are calling on Stephen Lecce to withdraw as a Progressive Conservative candidate in next month's election.

The call follows a report that the education minister took part in an event dubbed as a ``slave auction'' while he was attending Western University in 2006.

Lecce has issued an apology saying the event was inappropriate and his participation does not reflect the person he is.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says Lecce's actions raise serious concerns about his understanding of anti-Black racism and his ability to serve students, families and staff who are Black.