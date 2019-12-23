Three charged with human trafficking of migrant farm workers in Western Ontario

Three people from London, Ont., are facing charges after a year-long investigation into the alleged human trafficking of migrant agricultural workers.

London police say they launched the investigation in September 2018 and focused on a business called Bethesda Agricultural Enterprises Inc., which allegedly brought workers into the city from Guatemala between 2015 and 2017.

Police allege the suspects posed as a lawyer and a property owner, recruited the workers, then took their passports once they arrived.

The workers were allegedly kept in homes across the London area, sometimes without water or electricity and with as many as 12 people living in the same building.

Police say they have identified seven alleged victims so far, but believe there may be more.

A total of 31 charges have been laid against the three accused in the case.