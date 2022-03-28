Three children, two adults dead after house fire in Brampton, Ont.: police

The fire chief in Brampton, Ontario, says his crews risked their lives to battle an early morning house fire that killed three children and two adults.

The children are believed to have been six, eight and 11-years-old, and the two adults who died are believed to be their parents.

Chief Bill Boyes says firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on the scene.

He says his crews' hearts are absolutely breaking.

Two adults escaped the fire unharmed, but a third is in life-threatening condition in a trauma centre.

Peel Regional Police Constable Heather Cannon says two children were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, while a third child was pronounced dead at the scene.

