Three deaths now reported at Niagara Falls long-term care home

A new death has been reported at a Niagara Falls long-term care home.

Three people have now died in the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor.

An outbreak was declared at the facility on September 29th, which has now seen 29 confirmed cases in residents and staff members.

The three deceased were residents of the home.

The provincial government has asked Niagara Health to temporarily manage the home to get the outbreak under control.

Niagara reported 38 new cases of COVID today. We haven't seen a number that high since June 3rd when 40 cases were announced.

74 deaths associated with the virus have been confirmed in Niagara.