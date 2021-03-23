Three Hamilton nurses disciplined after 7 people, who were not eligible, received COVID vaccine

Three Hamilton nurses have been disciplined after allegations that COVID vaccines were given out to people not eligible for the shot.

An investigation by the City of Hamilton into the improper vaccine distribution at one of its pop-up clinics has resulted in three nurses in public health receiving disciplinary action, including one who is no longer working for the city.

The investigation began on March 5th, and found that up to seven vaccine doses were administered to individuals who were related to one of the staff members.

As a result, the City has taken disciplinary action for all employees, who were employed as nurses with Public Health Services.

As the investigation involves human resource issues, the City will not release the names of the individuals investigated or the location where the issues occurred.

"The City remains committed to ensuring its vaccine clinics operate in a way that is fair, transparent, and in line with our approach to prioritize those most vulnerable to the disease – in accordance with the Province of Ontario’s Vaccine Prioritization Framework. Any actions that impact the vaccine’s eligibility criteria will be taken seriously and dealt with accordingly.” Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Medical Officer of Health, Hamilton Public Health Services “The incident does not reflect or take away from the instrumental role our nurses have played in Hamilton’s COVID-19 response. Nurses working in public health have demonstrated adaptability, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. As an organization, Hamilton Public Health Services remains committed to supporting our nursing staff to provide high quality care.”Jen Vickers-Manzin, Chief Nursing Officer, Hamilton Public Health Services



