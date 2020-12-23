Three Hamilton officers released from hospital after Tuesday stabbing

Hamilton police say three officers stabbed by a man in crisis have been released from hospital.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the force says the officers who were injured Tuesday are now recovering at home.

The force says the officers responded to a call about an armed man on a city street on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the officers were stabbed in the head and neck during a confrontation with the man and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 24-year-old man from Oakville has since been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

He's also been charged with four counts of resisting arrest and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.