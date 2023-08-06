Three impaired arrests issued during Friday night R.I.D.E.

Niagara officers conducted R.I.D.E. spot checks in the City of St. Catharines and the City of Port Colborne Friday night.

Throughout the night, officers stopped over 500 vehicles and inquired if any of the drivers had consumed any alcohol or drugs earlier in the evening.

In total, 13 drivers were required to provide a sample of their breath for analysis.

Three drivers were arrested and charged for impaired operation of a motor vehicle after providing samples of their breath that exceeded 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

All three drivers had their vehicles towed and seized for a period of seven days.