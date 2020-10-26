Three knives found on man arrested at Welland gas station: NRP

A 28 year old man is facing a long list of charges after a man armed with a knife caused a disturbance at a gas station in Welland.

The incident happened last night at 7 o'clock at the gas station in the area of East Main Street and Golden Boulevard East when a man walked into the store and tried to leave without paying for his drink.

Witnesses say the man pulled out a knife when he was confronted.

Officers arrived on scene as the man was exiting the store still holding the knife.

After a struggle with the man officers were able to make an arrest.

The man was transported to a local hospital for a minor injury.

Police say they recovered three knives on the man including one that is banned.

28 yr old Justin Michel Brousseau of no fixed address has been arrested and charged with uttering death threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft, possession of a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Brousseau was held in custody to attend a video bail hearing at the Robert S. K. Welch Court house in St. Catharines on October 26, 2020.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers at 905-688-4111, extension 3300.