Three men injured after shooting on Toronto highway on Saturday evening
Police say three men suffered serious injuries after a shooting involving two moving vehicles on a Toronto highway on Saturday evening.
Toronto police say they were called to a gas station in the city's north end at about 7 p.m., after the three people who were shot made it off the highway to report what happened.
They say the driver was able to get to the gas station despite having been shot while behind the wheel.
Police say two of the men have serious injuries, while one is in life-threatening condition.
Insp. Stacey Davis says police don't yet have a suspect description.
She says police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Roundtable Round #2 (Janice Arnoldi, Terry Ugulini)
Tim Denis Roundtable (Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Peleton Husband Backlash/Peleton Commercial Controversy, Is the Age of Ageing Politicians Coming to an End?)
Community Care 12 Days of Christmas/Great Holiday Food Drive
Tim Speaks with District Vice President Meridian Credit Union Shelley Dix regarding Community Care 12 Days of Christmas/Great Holiday Food Drive
Roundtable Round #1 (Ruth Unrau,Glen Walker)
Tim Denis Roundtable (The Irishman Running Time, Robert DeNiro, Overdose Stats/Opioid Addiction, Russians Banned for Doping, Is the Age of Ageing Politicians Coming to an End?)