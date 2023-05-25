Three more high schools in Niagara getting state-of-the-art synthetic track and turf fields

Three more schools in Niagara will be getting upgraded synthetic tracks and turf fields for students to enjoy.

The fields will be installed at Laura Secord, Eastdale, and Eden high schools.

The District School Board of Niagara says it will cost around $3 million for each new location.

The schools will also be receiving new bleachers and lighting.

The advantages of synthetic tracks and turf fields include allowing more students to use it at the same time due to consistent field conditions, extending overall use of the fields earlier into the spring and later into the fall, and being much more accessible to students with special or specific needs.

13 DSBN secondary schools will now have the upgraded fields.

“These facilities have tremendous value for students and families, and really, for everyone in the community,” said Sue Barnett, Chair of the Board. “They are state-of-the-art, they are more sustainable, more resilient to wear and tear than grass fields, and they can be enjoyed for many years to come. These are the investments that improve our schools and communities and are the investments we will continue to make.”

“We have prioritized building these facilities because we know the immense benefits they have for students. Athletics and activity are both incredibly important parts of education, and quality facilities can help enhance a love for sports and for being active. These new tracks and fields can be used for all kinds of sports, as well as for different games, events, and lots of physical education classes among secondary and elementary students,” said Warren Hoshizaki, DSBN Director of Education.