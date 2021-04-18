Three more people have died in Niagara with COVID-19 with 171 new cases confirmed Sunday

Three new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Niagara today.

That brings the death toll to 383.

61 people are being treated in hospital in the region for the virus, 13 of those patients are in the ICU.

171 new cases of the virus were reported as well, pushing the number of active cases up to 1600.

1400 variant cases have been detected.

131,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.

As you can see in the chart, contact with confirmed cases and community transmission are fuelling new cases in the region.