Three names included on NRP's latest list of drivers facing impaired driving charges

Three names are on Niagara Regional Police's latest list of drivers facing impaired driving charges.

The list covers charges laid between February 8th to February 14th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Donald L. ROBBINS 23 years, Fort Erie

Adam C. TAYLOR 38 years, St. Catharines

Derek R. COENJARTS 56 years, St. Catharines