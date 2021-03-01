Three new cases of COVID-19 identified within St. Catharines school communities
Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within St. Catharines schools.
Two members of the Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School community have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two cases are considered unrelated.
Meanwhile the Niagara Catholic School Board is also confirming a case at Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School.
Officials say the person is now in self-isolation, but students and staff at the school were potentially exposed to the virus while the peron was infectious.
Niagara Region Public Health will contact anyone considered to be at risk in relation to any of these cases.
According to provincial data, 2 staff members and 6 students attending Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
The provincial website does not include the Sir Winston Church cases or the Canadian Martyrs case.
Known cases (according to provincial data):
Welland, l'Ecole Elementaire Catholique Sacre-Coeur - 1 staff member
Pelham, Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls, Prince Philip Public School - 1 staff member
Lincoln, Twenty Valley Public School - 2 students
St. Catharines, St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Grimsby, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls, St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student
