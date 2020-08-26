iHeartRadio
Three new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara: NRPH

Niagara Region Public Health confirm three new cases of COVID-19. 

In total Niagara has had 933 cases of COVID-19, 844 of those cases are considered resolved.

Currently, Niagara has 25 active cases of the virus, and one active outbreak. 

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

