Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara: NRPH
On a day where the province is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19, Niagara is seeing just three new cases.
Currently, Niagara has 20 active cases of the virus, and no outbreaks.
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed to CKTB that two cases have links to Clifton Hill, although that does not mean that's how they became infected.
To see the latest data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
