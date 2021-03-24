Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed within Niagara schools
Three new COVID-19 cases have been identified within Niagara school communities.
Two classrooms at Garrison Road Public School in Fort Erie have closed after two cases were confirmed.
Meanwhile one new case has been reported at St. Catharines Collegiate Secondary where four classrooms are closed.
Niagara Health will be in contact with anyone considered to be at risk.
According to provincial data 39 students and 16 staff members in Niagara have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:
Niagara Falls - A N Myer - 2 students
West Lincoln - Caistor Central Public School - 1 student
Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Eden Secondary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Forestview Public School - 1 staff member
Welland - Glendale Public School - 1 student
Pelham - Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - James Morden Public school - 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Lockview Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Martha Cullimore Public School - 1 student
Thorold - Ontario Public School - 3 students
Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student
Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 4 students, 11 staff members
Port Colborne - Steele Street Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 students
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
Niagara Falls - St Ann Adult Learning Centre - 1 student
Thorold - St Charles Catholic Elementary School - 3 students, 2 staff
St. Catharines - St Denis Catholic Elementary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - St Michael Catholic High School - 1 student
Fort Erie - St Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the latest cases from Garrison Road and St. Catharines Collegiate.
School officials say some of the cases listed in the provincial data are now considered resolved, but medical experts recommend watching for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after possible exposure.