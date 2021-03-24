Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed within Niagara schools

Three new COVID-19 cases have been identified within Niagara school communities.

Two classrooms at Garrison Road Public School in Fort Erie have closed after two cases were confirmed.

Meanwhile one new case has been reported at St. Catharines Collegiate Secondary where four classrooms are closed.

Niagara Health will be in contact with anyone considered to be at risk.

According to provincial data 39 students and 16 staff members in Niagara have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:

Niagara Falls - A N Myer - 2 students

West Lincoln - Caistor Central Public School - 1 student

Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Eden Secondary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Forestview Public School - 1 staff member

Welland - Glendale Public School - 1 student

Pelham - Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public school - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Lockview Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Martha Cullimore Public School - 1 student

Thorold - Ontario Public School - 3 students

Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student

Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 4 students, 11 staff members

Port Colborne - Steele Street Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 students

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

Niagara Falls - St Ann Adult Learning Centre - 1 student

Thorold - St Charles Catholic Elementary School - 3 students, 2 staff

St. Catharines - St Denis Catholic Elementary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - St Michael Catholic High School - 1 student

Fort Erie - St Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the latest cases from Garrison Road and St. Catharines Collegiate.

School officials say some of the cases listed in the provincial data are now considered resolved, but medical experts recommend watching for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after possible exposure.