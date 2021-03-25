Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed within Niagara schools
Three more COVID-19 cases are being reporting among District School Board of Niagara communities.
Stamford Secondary School in Niagara Falls, E L Crossley Secondary School in Pelham, and James Morden Public School in Niagara Falls are reporting one new case each.
Public Health will be in contact with anyone considered to be at risk.
According to provincial data 42 students and 15 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:
Niagara Falls - A N Myer Secondary School - 2 students
West Lincoln - Caistor Centre Public School - 1 student
Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Eden Secondary School - 1 student
Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Forestview Public School - 1 staff member
Welland - Glendale Public School - 1 student
Pelham - Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Martha Cullimore Public School - 1 student
Thorold - Ontario Public School - 3 students
Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student
Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 5 students, 11 staff
Port Colborne - Steele Street Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 students
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 5 students
Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - St Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 student
Niagara Falls - St Ann Adult Learning Centre - 1 student
Thorold - St Charles Catholic Elementary School - 3 students, 2 staff members
St. Catharines - St Denis Catholic Elementary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - St Michael Catholic High School - 2 student
Fort Erie - St Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the latest Stamford , E L Crossley or James Morden Public School cases.
School officials say some of the cases included in the provincial data are now considered resolved, but health experts recommend watching for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after potential exposure.