Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed within Niagara schools

Three more COVID-19 cases are being reporting among District School Board of Niagara communities.

Stamford Secondary School in Niagara Falls, E L Crossley Secondary School in Pelham, and James Morden Public School in Niagara Falls are reporting one new case each.

Public Health will be in contact with anyone considered to be at risk.

According to provincial data 42 students and 15 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:

Niagara Falls - A N Myer Secondary School - 2 students

West Lincoln - Caistor Centre Public School - 1 student

Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Eden Secondary School - 1 student

Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Forestview Public School - 1 staff member

Welland - Glendale Public School - 1 student

Pelham - Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Martha Cullimore Public School - 1 student

Thorold - Ontario Public School - 3 students

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student

Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 5 students, 11 staff

Port Colborne - Steele Street Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 students

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 5 students

Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - St Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 student

Niagara Falls - St Ann Adult Learning Centre - 1 student

Thorold - St Charles Catholic Elementary School - 3 students, 2 staff members

St. Catharines - St Denis Catholic Elementary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - St Michael Catholic High School - 2 student

Fort Erie - St Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the latest Stamford , E L Crossley or James Morden Public School cases.

School officials say some of the cases included in the provincial data are now considered resolved, but health experts recommend watching for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after potential exposure.