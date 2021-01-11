Three new COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Niagara LTC's over weekend

Niagara Public Health says vaccines will be arriving in Niagara shortly and long term care homes are getting ready to vaccinate their populations, which include residents, essential caregivers and staff.

Last week Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff confirmed in a statement that Niagara would see vaccines arrive this week.

“I have been assured that Niagara will be receiving shipments of the vaccines early next week, with more each week thereafter” the statement read.

As Niagara eagerly awaits those vaccines more outbreaks were declared at the three of the region's long term care homes.

New outbreaks at Rapelje Lodge in Welland, The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls and Linhaven in St. Catharines were announced on the weekend.

Close to 300 new cases of COVID were reported in Niagara this weekend.

286 cases were identified Saturday and Sunday, bringing the number active cases to just over 1000.