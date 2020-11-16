Three new COVID cases impact four Niagara Catholic Schools

Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Niagara Catholic schools.

Two cases are at St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School and St. James Catholic Elementary School, both in St. Catharines.

The third cases impacts two schools, St. Charles in Thorold and St. Theresa in St. Catharines.

All three individuals are self-isolating at the instruction of Niagara Region Public Health.

Public Health has determined that there is no risk of transmission to the individual's class at St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School, and class will proceed as usual.

The principals of St. Alfred, St. James, St. Charles and St. Theresa Catholic elementary schools have sent letters to their school communities to notify them of the cases.

Niagara Region Public Health is in the process of contacting all students and staff from St. Charles, St. James and St. Theresa who had direct contact with the individuals so they can begin self-isolating immediately.

Staff at all affected schools are working with Niagara Region Public Health, and will comply with all requirements.