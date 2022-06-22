UPDATE | Two Niagara beaches listed as unsafe to swim

If you are looking to cool off at a beach in Niagara most of the beaches are safe for swimming.

Nelles Beach in Grimsby, and Bernard Avenue Beach in Fort Erie are listed as unsafe to swim.

All other beaches that are tested by Niagara Public Health are listed as open for swimming.

Water temperatures range from 16 degrees in some spots to 22 degrees at Cedar Bay Beach in Port Colborne.

Click HERE for a full list of Niagara Beach testing results.