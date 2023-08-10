Three Niagara councils meet in first-of-its-kind closed-door meeting discussing governance review

A closed-door meeting has been held involving three municipalities in west Niagara discussing the Ford government's ongoing review into how the Niagara Region's government is operating.

Councils from the Township of West Lincoln, Town of Lincoln and Town of Grimsby held the special meeting yesterday.

The meeting was held at the West Niagara Agricultural Centre and Fairgrounds, and was not recorded or open to the public.



"Due to the sensitive nature of the subjects discussed, the session was not recorded and is not available to the public."

The three municipalities say they are united and are willing to explore options if the government review requires changes, such as amalgamation.

A regional facilitator is currently assessing Niagara's upper-tier government, and whether it continues to be relevant to the needs of its communities or whether the lower-tier municipalities are mature enough to stand on their own.

Premier Doug Ford has said Niagara has too many elected officials for its population, but also says its current model is working to attract businesses and tourists.

The Niagara Region has launched the creation of the 'Office of Share Service', which is working on ways to better share resources between the Region and the 12 local municipalities.

"It is a crucial occasion for our three municipalities to come together in the spirit of collaboration and shared purpose," stated Mayor Sandra Easton of the Town of Lincoln. "Our aim is to pool our resources and knowledge, align our visions, and drive positive change for the betterment of our residents."



Mayor Cheryl Ganann of the Township of West Lincoln added, "Our municipalities collaborate frequently on matters of mutual concern. This meeting is another great example of our dedication to finding innovative and effective ways to address governance matters that have the potential to seriously impact all of our residents, businesses and visitors."



Similarly, Mayor Jeff Jordan of the Town of Grimsby stated, "This meeting marks a significant step in building stronger relationships among our municipalities. We are eager to capitalize on this opportunity to work in harmony and harness our collective potential."