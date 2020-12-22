Three Niagara Legions receive government funding
Three Legions in Niagara are getting a funding boost from the federal government.
Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey announced $32,535 to support the Rose City Legion, Thorold Legion, and Port Colborne & Humberstone Legion yesterday.
The money will be used to help struggling veteran organizations with operational costs.
Legions across Canada have been struggling particularly hard during the pandemic as fundraisers are cancelled and many of their members are considered to be at high risk.
