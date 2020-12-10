Three Niagara organizations will get funding to battle human trafficking
The Ontario government is investing $46 million to combat human trafficking.
The funding, announced in Fort Erie today, will be provided to 27 community-based projects, including three with ties to Niagara.
It is part of the Anti-Human Trafficking Community Supports and Indigenous-led Initiatives funds.
The Centre de santé communautaire Hamilton/Niagara will receive $949,400 in funding to provide french-language services such as psychotherapy support, referrals and assistance accessing resources, as well as outreach and prevention for children and youth.
The YWCA Niagara Region will receive $1.4M in funds for a residential program for youth (aged 16 to 24) providing access to crisis housing, trauma therapy, peer support and cultural connection.
Ontario Native Women’s Association (Kenora, Lakefield, Midland, Niagara, Orillia, Ottawa, Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Toronto) will also get funding for a youth response team to provide early intervention, street-based outreach, and immediate response and referrals in 10 locations across the province.
“Early intervention and trauma-informed services are key to protecting young victims and helping them heal,” said Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues. “These projects address the critical need for dedicated, specialized services to help child and youth victims of sex trafficking — so we can keep more people safe from this horrific crime.”
"Human trafficking is a serious crime that is victimizing a growing number of vulnerable Ontarians," said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. "This investment helps ensure victims and survivors have the support they need while we work to end this heinous activity in our communities.”
“Indigenous women and children make up a disproportionate number of those exploited through human trafficking in Ontario,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “We are taking serious action to put an end to human trafficking in Ontario and ensuring victims have access to culturally appropriate supports and services as a part of our plan to combat this abhorrent crime.”
