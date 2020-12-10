Three Niagara organizations will get funding to battle human trafficking

The Ontario government is investing $46 million to combat human trafficking.

The funding, announced in Fort Erie today, will be provided to 27 community-based projects, including three with ties to Niagara.

It is part of the Anti-Human Trafficking Community Supports and Indigenous-led Initiatives funds.

The Centre de santé communautaire Hamilton/Niagara will receive $949,400 in funding to provide french-language services such as psychotherapy support, referrals and assistance accessing resources, as well as outreach and prevention for children and youth.

The YWCA Niagara Region will receive $1.4M in funds for a residential program for youth (aged 16 to 24) providing access to crisis housing, trauma therapy, peer support and cultural connection.

Ontario Native Women’s Association (Kenora, Lakefield, Midland, Niagara, Orillia, Ottawa, Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Toronto) will also get funding for a youth response team to provide early intervention, street-based outreach, and immediate response and referrals in 10 locations across the province.