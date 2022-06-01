Three Niagara Police officers hurt during arrest of man in downtown St. Catharines early today

Three Niagara Regional Police officers were hurt on the job earlier today.

Police were called to a report of an unwanted man and disturbance early this morning at 12:10 a.m. in downtown St. Catharines.

When officers arrived in the area of Helliwells Lane and St. Paul Street they came across a large fight.

Witnesses directed officers to a man who was actively fighting others.

Officers attempted to arrest the man, who was violently thrashing about and resisting arrest.

After a lengthy and violent struggle, officers were able to subdue and handcuff the man

One of the officers was headbutted in the face, another was cut after being struck in the face, and the third officer suffered cuts to their hand and body. All the injuries are considered minor.

A search of the man following his arrest found suspected cocaine and methamphetamine in his pockets.

33-year-old Bronson Michael Perna of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with cause disturbance, resist arrest, assault a peace officer, and possession of drugs.