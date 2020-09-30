Three of Niagara's five YMCA's reopening

It's been a long time coming.

The Niagara West, Port Colborne and St. Catharines YMCA's will open their doors today to members 13 and up.

However, some amenities will not be available and operating hours have changed as well.

The indoor track will remain closed at the Niagara West and St. Catharines buildings.

The pool is not open in St. Catharines

Swimming lessons are not being offered at any of the three locations.

The Y has posted a video on its website that members can view telling them what to expect when they arrive on site.