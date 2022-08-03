Three out of five Conservative candidates to appear tonight for final party debate

No audience, no podiums and appearances from only three out of the five candidates running to lead the federal Conservatives.



These are the circumstances for tonight's last official debate of the race, before a winner is announced September 10th.



Those participating are ex-Quebec premier Jean Charest, rural Ontario M-P Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber (BAH'-bur), a former provincial legislator who Doug Ford booted from caucus over his opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns.



Rather than standing at individual podiums, the three will be placed around a table for the event in Ottawa, billed as part debate, part roundtable.



Moderated by the party's president, the event will be split into two 45 minute rounds, with candidates answering questions in English during the first section before switching to French for the second half.



Topics expected to be covered include climate change, Indigenous Peoples, leadership, health care and rural Canada.



The party's decision to organize a third debate after two official ones were held in May drew sharp criticism from some in the party, including the two candidates who have decided not to show: Pierre Poilievre (PWAH'-lee-ehv) and Leslyn Lewis.



Poilievre's campaign issued a sharply worded statement after the party made the call, saying the longtime M-P and perceived front-runner was going to stay focused on getting members to fill out their ballots.



Lewis's campaign informed the party last week she wouldn't attend, saying despite trying to find out more details it lacked details around format or questions.



Under party rules, Poilievre and Lewis now risk being levied a 50-thousand-dollar fine for skipping out on an official debate, with the money taken from a 100-thousand-dollar compliance deposit candidates submitted to enter the race.