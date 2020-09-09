Three people charged after large house party in Waterloo

Three people are facing charges after police broke up a large house party in Waterloo.

More than 100 people were partying at the Hickory Street West house when police arrived Monday night.

Officials say the gathering was mostly students.

Since then, by-law officers have slapped three people with charges under the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act.

Officials say with all costs included, the fine is around $880 per person.

Waterloo Region Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 yesterday.