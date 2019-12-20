Three people injured after shooting on Highway 401 in Pickering
Provincial police east of Toronto say three people are in hospital after a shooting on Highway 401.
Police say they responded to an incident early Friday morning at around 3:45 a.m. in Pickering, Ont.
They say two men and a woman were taken to hospital.
Investigators say one of the men was in serious condition while the other two people suffered from minor injuries.
Police have closed the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 for several hours as they investigate the incident.
They're asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police.
