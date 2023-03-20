Three people stabbed at high school in Halifax, student in custody

Halifax police say a student was arrested after three people were stabbed this morning at a high school in the Bedford area.

Police remain at the scene at Charles P. Allen High School.

The three victims were taken to hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

Halifax Regional Police initially reported that four people had been stabbed, but the police force later issued a statement correcting the number.

They confirmed that the suspect is a student at the school.

Police say they responded to a weapons complaint at around 9:20 a.m., and a suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes later.

The school was locked down and then closed for the remainder of the day.

Police have completed a search of the school and are working with school staff on releasing students from the property.