Three people taken to hospital, one in custody after University of Waterloo stabbing

Police say three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing was reported at the University of Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police say one person is in custody and an increased police presence is expected in the area.

No other details were immediately released.

The University of Waterloo says in a tweet that is it supporting the police in their investigation.

The university says there is no further risk to the campus community.

Police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.