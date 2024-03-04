Three red-light cameras will start taking pictures and issuing tickets Wednesday March 6th, 2024

Three red-light cameras in Niagara are ready to start taking pictures, and issuing tickets.

The cameras are located in Niagara Falls on Stanley Avenue at Dunn Street, in St. Catharines at Niagara Street and Parnell Road and in Welland at Lincoln Avenue and Prince Charles Drive.

They will start enforcing red light running offences this Wednesday.

The remaining seven cameras will be coming online and actively enforcing in the following weeks as the Region continues to install and test them.

You can see a map of the cameras by clicking here.

The remaining locations will become active in phases over the following weeks:

Grimsby

Christie Street (Regional Road 12) and South Service Road (Regional Road 40)

Fort Erie

Garrison Road (Regional Road 3) and Pettit Road / Daytona Drive

Lincoln

Ontario Street (Regional Road 18) and South Service Road (Regional Road 40)

Niagara Falls

Lundy's Lane (Regional Road 20) and Garner Road

Pelham

Highway 20 (Regional Road 20) and Victoria Avenue (Regional Road 24)

St. Catharines

St. Paul Street (Regional Road 81) and First Street Louth

Welland

Niagara Street (Regional Road 50) and Quaker Road

Regional Council approved the use of Red Light Cameras at the 10 intersections to help improve intersection safety, including reducing right-angle collisions, which more commonly result in injuries, fatalities, and high societal costs.

The Red Light Camera program is a part of the Region’s Vision Zero initiative.