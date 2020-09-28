Three regions in Quebec imposing new restrictions following spike in cases

The Quebec government has moved three regions including greater Montreal and Quebec City to its highest COVID-19 alert level, imposing new restrictions on residents and businesses as cases climb.

Premier Francois Legault said today in Montreal the measures will take effect Oct. 1 and be in effect for 28 days.

He says that under the new alert level, bars, concert halls, cinemas, museums and libraries in the affected regions will close while restaurants will be limited to takeout. Shops can remain open.

In addition to Montreal and the provincial capital region, the red alert level will also apply to Chaudiere-Appalaches, south of Quebec City.

