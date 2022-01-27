Three St. Catharines residents arrested after stolen car found in Grimsby

Three St. Catharines residents have been arrested after police discovered a stolen car in Grimsby.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore on the South Service Road in Grimsby on Tuesday to reports that two men were acting suspiciously.

Officers arrived on-scene, as the car in question, a 2009 black Honda Civic, fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Due to public safety concerns, officers did not attempt to stop the vehicle.

A short time later, an officer located the Honda concealed behind a large snowbank in parking lot on the South Service Road near Kerman Avenue.

It was discovered that the car was stolen on January 13, 2022, from a home in St. Catharines.

Three people were arrested.

42 year old David Stewart, 33 year old Trevor McCord-Poole, and 26 year old Danielle Walker are facing charges.