Three suspects arrested and charged after Niagara Falls shooting

Niagara Regional Police have made multiple arrests after a 25 year old man with a gunshot wound was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Emergency responders were called to the Jepson Street and Crysler Avenue area of Niagara Falls on Saturday January 2nd at 9:52 a.m.

When they arrived, they located the injured man and were able to identify a suspect.

Officers have now arrested 23 year old Nicholas Keighan-Scordino of Niagara Falls and charged him with multiple weapons offences including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharge with intent.

A second man, 22 year old Brandon Baker of Niagara Falls, was also arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, obstruction of justice, and discharging a firearm with intent to wound.

A third suspect, 54 year old Linda Sieber-Hall of Niagara Falls has been charged with obstructing justice.