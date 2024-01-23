Three suspects wanted in two thefts at Niagara Falls Duty Free

Niagara Police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection to two robberies at the Niagara Falls Duty Free store.

Police say the first theft happened in the spring, on Sunday, June 4th, at 8:15 p.m., when two men are believed to have stole multiple items exceeding $1,000.

Earlier this month, on Friday, January 5th, at around 6 p.m. a man and a woman entered the same store and allegedly took $7000 worth of items.

Detectives have reason to believe that one of the suspects in the June 4th incident is the same suspect in the January 5th incident.

Police are looking to identify all three suspects. Click here for a full description.