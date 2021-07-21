Three teams make shortlist to build new South Niagara Hospital in Niagara Falls

Three teams have made the list to build the new South Niagara hospital.

Niagara Health in partnership with Infrastructure Ontario have shortlisted EllisDon, Niagara Care Partners, and Plenary PCL Niagara Health.

The bidders will be invited to respond to a request for proposals, expected to be issued later this year.

Once submissions are received, Infrastructure Ontario and Niagara Health will evaluate the proposals, select a preferred team and then negotiate a final contract.

The successful team is expected to be announced in late 2022.

Construction is expected to begin shortly after that.