Three teams make shortlist to build new South Niagara Hospital in Niagara Falls
Three teams have made the list to build the new South Niagara hospital.
Niagara Health in partnership with Infrastructure Ontario have shortlisted EllisDon, Niagara Care Partners, and Plenary PCL Niagara Health.
The bidders will be invited to respond to a request for proposals, expected to be issued later this year.
Once submissions are received, Infrastructure Ontario and Niagara Health will evaluate the proposals, select a preferred team and then negotiate a final contract.
The successful team is expected to be announced in late 2022.
Construction is expected to begin shortly after that.
-
ROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Rod MawhoodROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Rod Mawhood
-
Legal Stories of the Week - July 21Caledon man on trial in Brampton crash that killed mom and 3 young kids. The other boat’s lights were off, OPP reconstructionist testifies at O’Leary trial. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
#EmancipationDaySTC plans July 29 – Aug 1Erika Smith one of the co-founders of ‘Matter of Black’ on virtual celebrations of Emancipation Day taking place July 29 to Aug. 1 FirstOntario PAC for details