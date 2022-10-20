Three teens arrested after $40K worth of drugs and firearms found at Niagara Falls home

Three teens have been arrested after an overnight drug bust in Niagara Falls.

Early this morning, officers searched a home in the area of Allendale Avenue and Main Street to find 360 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 20 grams of suspected cocaine --- with an estimated street value of $40,000.

Police also found firearms, a Mossberg shotgun, one .22 caliber handgun, 172 shotgun bullets, and one .22 caliber bullet.

19 year old Ethan Macneil, 18 year old Trya-Lee Leitch and 19 year old Lucas Orcutt have been arrested and are facing a long list of charges.

All three remain in police custody following a bail hearing earlier today.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1022200.