Three Welland men facing drug charges

Niagara Police have charged three people following a drug bust in Welland.

On Saturday night, officers pulled over a suspended driver, in the area of Duncan Street and Lasalle Street.

Two other men were inside the vehicle, and after a search of the car and three suspects, officers found 180g of suspected fentanyl, 0.6g of cocaine, 8g of Crystal Methamphetamine and 76 acetaminophen pills.

Police say the total street value of the drugs is $30,630.

39-year-old Adam Fougere of Welland is charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, drug possession, fail to comply with a release order and driving while under suspension.

37-year-old Jeremy McGilvery and 31-year-old Kyle Belzner, both of Welland, are also facing a number of drug charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008980.