Three Welland residents facing theft charges

Three people from Welland are facing charges after an arrest in Fort Erie.

Police were called to the Grandview Road and Crescent Road area yesterday for reports of a suspicious person.

When Niagara Regional Police officers arrived, a grey Nissan Armada was spotting racing away from the scene.

Although they did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public safety, the Nissan was later discovered after a single vehicle crash.

When officers searched the SUV, they discovered items stolen from the Pelham and Fort Erie areas.

The vehicle had also been stolen.

The K9 unit was called in, and successfully located three people a short distance away.

20 year old Ann Stamp, 33 year old Jazmyn Falconer, and 22 year old Bryne Fuller are all facing multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of stolen credit cards.