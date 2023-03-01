Three young men facing charges after kidnapping and shooting incident in Wainfleet

Three young men are facing charges after a kidnapping and shooting in Wainfleet.

It all began yesterday evening when Niagara Police responded to a disturbance call in the area of Concession Road 6 and Wellandport Road in Wainfleet.

Police say that earlier in the day a male youth was taken against his will by four suspects and driven to the home.

That is where the suspects allegedly attempted to take a second male.

The suspects were armed with guns and knives and at least one shot was fired.

During that altercation the suspect vehicle got stuck in the ditch and the suspects fled the scene.

Niagara Regional Police were able to track three of the suspects but after calling in the K9 unit and a helicopter they were unable to find the fourth suspect.

Two 16-year-old boys, one from Pelham and one from Niagara Falls, are facing charges including kidnapping and use of a firearm.

A 20 year old from St. Catharines is also facing similar charges.

Police say they will not identify the adult male as it may lead to the identity of the two younger accused.

They are still searching for the fourth suspect.

Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no continued threat to public safety. Anyone with information is asked to please call (905) 688 - 4111, Option 3, extension 1009318.