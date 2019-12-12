Throwback Thursday at KeyBank Center
The Sabres will be turning back the clock tonight hoping to recreate the look and feel of the old Memorial Auditorium where the team used to play.
Crews have been hard at work transforming KeyBank Center for tonight's 80's night.
T-shirts have been placed on each seat to help recreate the look.
The Sabres will honour alumni from the 80's and use special music and graphics during the game.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down