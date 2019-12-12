iHeartRadio
Throwback Thursday at KeyBank Center

CKTB-News- Sabres retro night

The Sabres will be turning back the clock tonight hoping to recreate the look and feel of the old Memorial Auditorium where the team used to play.

Crews have been hard at work transforming KeyBank Center for tonight's 80's night.

T-shirts have been placed on each seat to help recreate the look.

The Sabres will honour alumni from the 80's and use special music and graphics during the game.

