Thunder Bay police investigate reports of fake vaccine certificates
The Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating multiple alleged cases of residents obtaining and possibly using fake proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
Police say a local social media account made posts advertising fraudulent vaccine certificates for sale.
Another social media account claimed they had created and used a fake proof of vaccination certificate.
Police say these cases and other similar ones are under investigation by its criminal investigations unit.
They say creating and using forged proof of vaccination certificates could lead to various criminal charges.
People in Ontario must provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to access certain businesses and settings including restaurants and gyms.
-
Update on Wet'suwet'en, the Throne Speech, and hear live callers! Nov 20, 2021 ShowEarlier this week the RCMP moved in to enforce and injunction resulting in the arrest of Wet'suwet'en people on their own territories. Karl recaps all the events of this past week resulting in the arrests of Haudenosaunee people, elders and another award winning journalist being arrested. Karl hears from the listeners of One Dish, One Mic who share their thoughts on air for the shows first call-in segment!
-
RCMP move in on Wet'suwet'en Peoples - Nov 20, 2021, UpdateEarlier this week the RCMP moved in to enforce and injunction resulting in the arrest of Wet'suwet'en people on their own territories. Karl recaps all the events of this past week resulting in the arrests of Haudenosaunee people, elders and another award winning journalist being arrested.
-